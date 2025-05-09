Kiawah Island

Nighttime Lane Closures Announced for Ashley River Bridge Construction

by Clarke
Published On:
Charleston, S.C. – Drivers in Charleston should prepare for nighttime lane closures this week due to ongoing work on the Ashley River Crossing Bridge.

The construction, managed by Mastec-Civil, will affect northbound lanes of US 17, starting near Albermarle Road and continuing for about 0.5 miles, ending close to the Lockwood Boulevard exit ramp.

Closure Timing and Safety Warning

The lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. on Thursday night and continue until 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Officials are asking all drivers to use extra caution while passing through the construction zone, as crews will be working during the overnight hours.

Alternative Routes Advised

Though no official detours have been announced, drivers may want to plan extra time or use alternate routes to avoid possible delays during these hours.

Charleston commuters using US 17 northbound should be aware of the planned overnight lane closures near the Ashley River Crossing Bridge. As work continues to improve the area’s infrastructure, officials are urging the public to travel carefully and stay alert in the work zone. These temporary changes are part of efforts to enhance long-term road safety and connectivity.

