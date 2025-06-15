Kiawah Island

Motorcyclist Dead Following Early Morning Crash on I-526 in North Charleston

A motorcyclist has died following a crash early Saturday morning on the I-526 eastbound ramp to I-26 westbound in North Charleston, South Carolina. The incident, which occurred around 2:15 a.m., is currently under investigation by the North Charleston Police Department’s traffic unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Details of the Crash

The crash took place on the I-526 eastbound ramp heading toward I-26 westbound. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the motorcyclist with fatal injuries. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Investigation Underway

The North Charleston Police Department is actively investigating the crash, working alongside the Charleston County Coroner’s Office to determine the exact cause of the accident. At this time, there is no further information on what may have led to the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

