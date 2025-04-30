Kiawah Island

Loaded Gun Confiscated from Philip Simmons High School Student in Berkeley County

by Jackson
Published On:
Loaded Gun Confiscated from Philip Simmons High School Student in Berkeley County

A loaded gun was confiscated from a student at Philip Simmons High School on Tuesday without incident, according to the Berkeley County School District (BCSD). School officials were alerted to a report that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm. Accompanied by a school resource officer, administrators took quick action and confiscated the gun, ensuring no students were harmed.

Quick Action Ensures Student Safety

BCSD officials confirmed that the gun was taken from the student “without incident.” The district emphasized that no student was injured during the process. In a statement to parents, BCSD reinforced its commitment to student safety:

“As safety and security is our highest priority, we take all reports concerning safety seriously. Please continue to encourage your children to report any concerns they may have to a staff member, so we can take the appropriate steps to maintain a secure environment on our campus.”

Second Firearm Confiscated This School Year

This marks the second time this school year that a firearm has been confiscated from Philip Simmons High School. The district is taking these incidents seriously and is implementing additional security measures to protect students.

New Security Measures

Starting Wednesday, April 30, BCSD will begin piloting the random use of weapons screeners at the high school to further enhance campus safety. The district stated that it is continuously strengthening its security and emergency management efforts, which include measures such as K-9 free-air sniffs, clear bag policies, no-bag entry procedures, and weapons screenings at after-school events.

BCSD remains committed to maintaining a secure environment at all of its schools and encourages parents and students to report any safety concerns immediately.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

South Carolina to Host Pesticide Disposal Events in May

South Carolina to Host Pesticide Disposal Events in May

Berkeley County Woman Charged with Over $34,000 in SNAP Fraud

Berkeley County Woman Charged with Over $34,000 in SNAP Fraud

3 Arrested in Shocking SNAP Fraud Cases Across South Carolina

3 Arrested in Shocking SNAP Fraud Cases Across South Carolina

1 Person Shot on Renau Blvd. – Shocking Details Revealed About Sunday Night’s Violence

1 Person Shot on Renau Blvd. – Shocking Details Revealed About Sunday Night’s Violence

Charleston County Schools Budget Skyrockets – Is Your Tax Money Really Going to the Kids

Charleston County Schools Budget Skyrockets – Is Your Tax Money Really Going to the Kids

North Charleston Man Busted With ‘Illegal Glock Switch

North Charleston Man Busted With ‘Illegal Glock Switch

Leave a Comment