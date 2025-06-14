Flag Day: An inside look at how American flags are made

This Saturday, Americans across the country will celebrate Flag Day—a day that honors the adoption of the U.S. flag by Congress. In North Charleston, South Carolina, one local company is keeping the spirit of patriotism alive all year long by crafting thousands of high-quality American flags, completely made in the USA.

Allegiance Flag Supply: “American Sewn, American Flown”

At Allegiance Flag Supply in North Charleston, more than 6,000 American flags are sewn every week. The company takes pride in doing everything in the U.S., from the materials to the final stitch. Their motto, “American sewn, American flown,” is more than just a saying—it’s a mission.

Meet Miss Linda: Sewing with Purpose

One of the company’s proud employees is Linda Jones, lovingly called “Miss Linda” by her coworkers. Her passion for the flag is deeply personal. “I’ve had relatives who died in Paris defending this flag,” she shared. For her, every stitch she sews holds deep meaning.

Made in America—Every Part

Allegiance Flag Supply stands out because it makes everything in the United States, even though many other flag companies outsource labor or materials. Jeff Tanksley, the company’s operations manager and a Coast Guard veteran, explained, “We have control over our entire supply chain.” That includes American-made fabrics, star fields, and even flag parts like spinners, which are crafted in Utah.

Pride Across the Community

The spirit of Flag Day isn’t just alive in the warehouse. Across Charleston, the American flag flies proudly in places like Heavy’s Barburger, where Navy veteran John Hare runs his business. For him, the flag is a symbol of unity and values. “It’s a reminder of what we all aspire to have in our country, as a family, as a business, as a city,” he said.

Honoring the Flag, Stitch by Stitch

Back at Allegiance, every employee knows their work has meaning. “I take pride in every stitch that I do because of where it’s going and what it represents,” said Miss Linda. For her and many others, the American flag isn’t just a product—it’s a symbol of sacrifice, freedom, and unity.



As Flag Day arrives, the team at Allegiance Flag Supply in Charleston shows what patriotism looks like in action. From skilled sewing to proudly flying flags in local businesses, every thread reflects love for the country. In a time when many products are made overseas, this North Charleston company proudly proves that American-made craftsmanship still thrives—and that the flag they make stands for something truly meaningful.

