Charleston Weekend Washout! Torrential Rains & Thunderstorms Headed Your Way

After enjoying several days of sunny weather, people in the Charleston area should get ready for a wet weekend. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return starting late Saturday and could continue until late Monday, possibly affecting weekend plans across the Lowcountry.

Weather Forecast for the Weekend

The National Weather Service in Charleston has said that temperatures will stay warm through Friday, with highs in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies will remain mostly sunny until Saturday afternoon, when clouds will start building up and scattered showers may begin.

By Sunday, thunderstorm activity is expected to increase, with some areas seeing heavy rain at times. While severe weather is not likely, there could still be gusty winds and lightning in some stronger storms.

Areas Affected and Possible Impacts

The weather changes will affect Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, and nearby areas. With the expected rainfall, there may be brief street flooding and slower traffic during the heavier downpours. People are advised to stay safe, especially if driving during or after the rain.

What Residents Should Do

If you have outdoor plans or travel scheduled this weekend, it’s best to check weather updates regularly. Residents should secure things like garden furniture, umbrellas, or anything else kept outside. Avoid driving through flooded roads, as they can be dangerous.

Even though the storms are not expected to be very strong, it’s still important to be careful during bad weather. Light rain may continue into Monday, and temperatures will drop slightly, with highs in the upper 70s.

The sunny streak in Charleston will take a break this weekend as rain and thunderstorms move into the area. While the storms are not likely to be severe, they can still cause inconvenience like flooding and travel delays. It’s a good idea to stay updated with local alerts and plan indoor activities if possible. The weather is expected to improve gradually by the start of the next week.

