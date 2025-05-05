Best Ice Cream Spots to Beat the Heat in Berkeley County, SC

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — If you’ve lived in Berkeley County for any amount of time, you already know: summer here is no joke. Step outside for five minutes and you’ll feel like a sweaty houseplant or a melted donut. Hair sticking to your forehead? That’s just part of the package.

But when temperatures start climbing, there’s one surefire way to cool down — ice cream! Whether you’re a local or just passing through, here are some of the top spots across the county to grab a scoop, slurp a shake, or chill with a creative frozen treat.

1. Big Mike’s Ice Cream – Moncks Corner

Location: 407 Corner Square Plaza, Moncks Corner

Big Mike’s is a family-owned favorite offering 32 hand-scooped flavors, giant banana splits, sundaes, milkshakes, and even ice cream nachos. The colorful mural by local artist Julie Wheeler adds a fun vibe to this sweet spot.

2. Fishbowl Ice Cream Shop – Moncks Corner

Location: 413 Drive In Ln, Suite B, Moncks Corner

With 32 creamy, premium flavors, this shop is perfect for true ice cream lovers. The Butterfinger Crunch Milkshake is a must-try — it’s rich, cool, and packed with flavor.

3. Alien Cow Flavored Sno – Moncks Corner

Ever wonder what happens when a sno cone meets ice cream? Alien Cow Flavored Sno is the answer. This place mixes shaved ice with wild dessert flavors, giving you a unique way to beat the heat.

4. Lowcountry Coffee Shop – St. Stephen

This laid-back café is known for coffee, but don’t miss their sweet ice cream scoops. It’s a peaceful place to cool off, relax, and enjoy something sweet with friends or family.

5. Pourly Grounded – Bonnea

This small-town café serves up great coffee and cool frozen treats. Pourly Grounded offers hand-dipped ice cream, shakes, and seasonal specialties in a chill lake-town setting. It’s the perfect mix of cozy and cool.

6. Bruster’s Real Ice Cream – Summerville

Location: 143 Berkeley Cir, Unit 107, Summerville

Bruster’s makes their ice cream fresh every day, offering over 24 rotating flavors. They also serve sundaes, shakes, ice cream cakes, and have dairy-free and no sugar added options.

7. Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Café – Goose Creek

Location: 209A St James Ave, Goose Creek

This classic spot is known for its stacked BLT with 10 strips of bacon — but the ice cream is just as impressive. Choose from a variety of flavors, sundaes, and milkshakes in a fun, family-friendly setting.

8. sweetFrog – Goose Creek

At sweetFrog, you get to be the artist. Choose from creamy frozen yogurt flavors and add all the toppings you like. It’s a fun way to enjoy dessert your way.

9. QQ Thai Ice Cream and Crepes – Goose Creek

Location: 216 St James Ave, Suite B, Goose Creek

This spot serves rolled Thai ice cream, bubble teas, and savory crepes. If you’re looking for something unique and refreshing, QQ Thai Ice Cream & Crepes has it all.

Summer in Berkeley County can be hot and sticky, but there’s no reason to suffer. From traditional ice cream parlors to quirky dessert shops, the area offers plenty of places to cool off. Whether you’re in the mood for rolled ice cream, sno cones, milkshakes, or frozen yogurt, these local spots have got you covered. Grab a scoop, find a shady spot, and enjoy a cool treat this summer — your taste buds (and sweat glands) will thank you.

