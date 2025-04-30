Berkeley County Woman Charged with Over $34,000 in SNAP Fraud

A 33-year-old woman from Berkeley County has been charged with food stamp fraud after allegedly receiving more than $34,000 in benefits she was not entitled to. Tabatha Brook Wyndham now faces a felony charge for fraudulently obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).

Details of the Fraud

Wyndham is accused of illegally pocketing $34,491 in SNAP benefits between August 2018 and July 2022. Investigators say she submitted false information on eight annual certification forms for food stamps, deliberately omitting important income details. These omissions included her employment at Coastal Pediatric Associates PA, as well as her husband’s jobs at G4S Secure Solutions and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company during the same period.

Legal Action and Arrest

Wyndham was arrested and booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner. She is now facing a felony charge of food stamp fraud exceeding $10,000. The case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Reporting Fraud

The South Carolina Department of Social Services encourages anyone who suspects food stamp fraud to report it through their Office of Inspector General. Fraud reports can be submitted online at dss.sc.gov/about/fraud or by calling 1-800-694-8518.

This arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to prevent and prosecute food stamp fraud in South Carolina. Wyndham’s actions have resulted in significant financial loss to the SNAP program, and she now faces serious legal consequences for her actions.

SOURCE