Berkeley County police stop leads to a 15-year sentence for a Charleston man

Berkeley County, S.C. – A Charleston man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison following a routine traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs and an illegal firearm.

Incident Details

Claude Michael Barrs, 45, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing stems from an incident on September 29, 2023, when Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies stopped him for erratic driving. During the stop, deputies noticed Barrs acting nervously and learned that he was driving with a suspended license.

When deputies asked Barrs to step out of the vehicle, he attempted to discreetly toss a bag to the ground. Upon recovering the bag, deputies found six grams of methamphetamine inside. A further search of the vehicle revealed nearly one more gram of methamphetamine hidden under the driver’s seat and a 9mm pistol in the trunk.

Admission of Guilt and Prior Convictions

Barrs admitted that both the drugs and the firearm were his. As a convicted felon, Barrs is legally prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. His sentence was enhanced due to his prior convictions for violent felonies and serious drug offenses. At the time of the traffic stop, Barrs was out on bond for separate state charges, including armed robbery and multiple weapons violations.

Federal Sentencing

United States District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks sentenced Barrs to 180 months (15 years) in prison, as part of a negotiated plea agreement. Barrs will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison term. In the federal system, there is no possibility of parole.

Impact and Investigation

The case is a part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement in Berkeley County and surrounding areas to reduce violent crime and gun violence. The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a national initiative aimed at creating safer communities by promoting collaboration between law enforcement and local communities. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Lietzow led the prosecution.

