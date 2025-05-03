After an auto-pedestrian death, a West Ashley resident advocates for safety improvements

Taking a peaceful afternoon walk shouldn’t feel like stepping into danger — but for one Charleston resident, it often does. Allie Wheeler, who lives in West Ashley, says speeding drivers have turned her daily strolls near Charles Towne Landing Historical Site Park into a nerve-racking experience.

“It’s Beautiful — But Dangerous”

Wheeler frequently walks in the area with her dog and boyfriend. The posted speed limit near the park entrance is 15 mph, but she says most drivers ignore it completely once they turn off Old Towne Road.

“They go double if not triple that speed,” Wheeler says. “We love walking here, but we don’t know how the cars are going to be driving.”

After a recent pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck on these same trails just a week ago, Wheeler says she’s even more concerned. She no longer wears headphones on walks, so she can listen for approaching vehicles.

“There have been multiple times where I’ve had to jump out of the way,” she explains.

A Plea for Speed Bumps

Wheeler believes a simple solution like installing speed bumps near the entrance to the park could drastically improve safety. While there are speed bumps deeper inside the park near the Legare Waring House, she says something is urgently needed at the park’s entrance, where cars turn off the busy road.

“If they at least did some safety precautions with speed bumps, I think it would make walkers here feel a lot safer,” Wheeler says.

What Officials Are Saying

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (SCPRT) responded by saying that safety is a top priority. They confirmed plans are underway to improve the pedestrian path running near Charles Towne Landing Park.

Charleston County will be replacing the Old Towne Road sidewalk with a 10-foot-wide multiuse path, which will better support walkers and cyclists. It’s still unclear if this plan is connected to the recent pedestrian death.

Officials added that they are “continuously exploring options” to improve safety in the area.

For walkers like Wheeler, small safety improvements could make a big difference in peace of mind. The combination of fast drivers and narrow pedestrian paths is a dangerous mix — especially in areas meant to be peaceful retreats. As the city plans new sidewalk upgrades, residents hope to see immediate changes like speed bumps added before another tragedy happens.

