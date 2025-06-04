A man has been apprehended after an attempted kidnapping and car theft resulted in an accident in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C. – A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping that took place Monday morning, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Details of the Incident

At approximately 9:43 a.m. on June 2, officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the Remount Road area. Upon arrival, they met with the victim, who provided details of the disturbing incident.

The victim explained that while she was placing purchased items into her car on the passenger side, the suspect, later identified as Robert Grandison, approached the vehicle. He allegedly pushed her into the car and attempted to force her inside.

Victim Escapes and Calls for Help

When the victim pulled away from Grandison, he reportedly grabbed her arm and told her to “stay in the car.” However, the victim managed to escape, running into a nearby Walgreens where she called for help.

Suspect Fleeing the Scene

Grandison then fled the scene in the victim’s car, leading officers on a chase. The pursuit ended when Grandison crashed the stolen vehicle into a cement barrier. Following the crash, he was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Arrest and Investigation

Robert Grandison has been arrested and is facing charges related to the attempted kidnapping and stolen vehicle. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to piece together the details of the case.

