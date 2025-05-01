14 Years Later: Charleston Cops Make Shocking Break in Unsolved Murder Case

In Charleston County, South Carolina, a 14-year-old murder case remains unsolved. Authorities are still looking for answers about the mysterious death of Joseph N. Hymes, whose body was found in a roadside ditch back in 2011.

What Happened in 2011?

On April 30, 2011, deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a body found near a roadside ditch in the West Ashley area. The victim was later identified as Joseph N. Hymes, a 23-year-old man from the Lowcountry region.

Just days before his death, Hymes had been seen leaving his mother’s home. He never returned, and soon after, his body was discovered.

Witnesses Reported Hearing Gunshots

At the time, some people in the area said they heard sounds similar to firecrackers. However, deputies later confirmed that what they heard was actually gunfire—the gunshots that killed Joseph Hymes.

Despite a full investigation, including interviews with Hymes’ friends, the police were unable to identify any suspects. No one was arrested, and the case has remained cold ever since.

Authorities Still Seeking Public Help

Now, 14 years later to the day, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking the public for help. They believe that someone may know something that could finally bring justice to Hymes and his family.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.

Even the smallest detail might help solve this long-standing mystery.

