The second suspect in the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman on Johnson Street

A downtown Charleston shooting that claimed the life of a young woman has led to a second arrest, as police continue their investigation into the violent altercation.

What Happened on April 27 in Downtown Charleston?

Charleston Police officers were patrolling near Johnson Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, when they heard gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Briana Cason with fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Cason was unintentionally struck during a fight involving multiple individuals that escalated into gunfire.

Second Suspect Arrested: Kenneth Da’Quan Gilliard

After further investigation, 23-year-old Kenneth Da’Quan Gilliard was arrested on May 1. Police allege that Gilliard fired a handgun during the incident. He is now facing the following charges:

Murder

Three counts of first-degree assault and battery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Previous Arrest: Tyris Asbury

The first arrest in the case came on April 28, when 39-year-old Tyris Asbury was taken into custody. He faces three counts of first-degree assault and battery.

Where the Case Stands Now

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center. The Charleston Police Department is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call their on-duty Central Detective at 843-720-2422.

Community Impact

This tragic case has shaken the Charleston community, as residents demand safer streets and justice for Briana Cason. Investigators are still piecing together the events that led to the deadly shooting and have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests.

