Publix Pharmacy Scandal: Tech Arrested for Stealing Drugs in Mount Pleasant

In Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, a serious case has come to light involving a pharmacy worker. A woman named Ashley Thomas Creech, who worked at a local supermarket pharmacy, has been arrested for stealing prescription drugs from her workplace.

What Happened?

Ashley Creech worked as a registered pharmacy technician at the Publix pharmacy on Park West Boulevard. In November 2024, she allegedly took Tramadol, a strong painkiller that is often misused because of its addictive nature.

Authorities from the South Carolina Department of Public Health started looking into the matter when some issues were noticed during a regular check. They found evidence through CCTV footage, a check of the drug inventory, and other documents. All of these pointed to Creech as the person responsible for the theft.

Evidence and Confession

The arrest warrant clearly mentioned that not only was there video proof and results from a medicine count (audit), but Creech also gave a written confession admitting to the theft. Tramadol is a controlled substance, which means it can only be given by a doctor and is tracked closely because of its potential for misuse.

Legal Action and Bail

Creech was taken to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on Wednesday morning. She has been charged with theft of a controlled substance. Although the charge is serious, she was released later on a personal recognizance bond of $10,000. This means she didn’t have to pay money upfront to get out of jail but promised to return for her court appearances.

Why This Matters

This incident shows how important it is to keep a close eye on how medicines are handled in pharmacies. When someone working in a trusted position like this breaks the rules, it can affect public safety. Controlled substances like Tramadol are meant to help people in real pain, but if misused, they can lead to addiction or even worse outcomes.

This case reminds us how important it is for pharmacies and hospitals to keep strict checks on medicine handling. When trusted staff members break the law, it puts others at risk and weakens public trust. Thankfully, systems like surveillance and audits are in place to catch such problems before they get worse. Authorities acted quickly in this case, and legal action is being taken to ensure justice is served.

