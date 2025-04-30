Major Roadway in Mount Pleasant Shut Down After Unexpected Crash

A crash on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant caused a significant traffic disruption Tuesday morning. The northbound lanes of the highway at Belk Drive were closed after a box truck collided with a utility pole. Three individuals sustained minor injuries in the accident and were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for medical treatment. Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid delays and ensure safety while the incident is being cleared.

Road Closures and Traffic Disruptions

Mount Pleasant police closed the northbound lanes of Highway 17 at Belk Drive after the crash. The incident involved a box truck crashing into a utility pole, causing damage and blocking traffic.

Minor Injuries in the Crash

Three people were injured in the crash. Thankfully, their injuries were minor, and they were promptly taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for medical care. While the situation is under control, it caused temporary disruptions in the area.

Alternate Routes Recommended

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes to bypass the closure. The police have not yet provided an estimated time for the reopening of the lanes.

while the crash on Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant was unfortunate, the injuries were minor, and authorities are working to resolve the situation. Drivers should follow traffic updates and take alternative routes to avoid the closure and any potential delays.

SOURCE