Horror in South Carolina: Driver Plows Into 2 Kids

A disturbing incident happened on Thursday afternoon in Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina. A driver hit two children and one adult with a vehicle near a local church and then ran away from the scene. Police have now caught the suspect, and an investigation is ongoing.

What Happened on Sullivan’s Island?

According to Sgt. Matt Storen from the Isle of Palms Police Department, the accident took place around 12:48 p.m. Law enforcement officers quickly reached the spot after getting the emergency call. They found that a vehicle had hit “multiple children.” The driver didn’t stop to help but instead ran away.

Who Got Injured in the Incident?

Police shared that one adult and one child were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Another child received some care at the spot and was later sent home with a parent. Thankfully, not all the injuries were serious.

Search and Safety Measures Taken

Right after the accident, police started searching for the suspect. To make sure the area was safe and to help with the search, roads around the accident scene were closed. A checkpoint was set up at the Ben Sawyer causeway, which connects to Sullivan’s Island. People living in the area were told to stay indoors for their safety.

Suspect Caught – Seen With Knife Earlier

While searching, the authorities said that the suspect was spotted walking around with a knife. However, it is still not clear if the person had the knife with them when they were caught. The investigation is still going on, and more details are expected soon.

This incident has shaken the quiet town of Sullivan’s Island. The quick action by the police helped in catching the suspect and keeping the public safe. As of now, two people are recovering in the hospital, and thankfully, the third victim is back home. This is a developing story, and more updates will come as the police continue their work. Incidents like this remind us of the importance of road safety and the need to act fast in emergencies.

