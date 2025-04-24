Badge to Bars: Ex-Charleston Deputy Found Guilty in Deadly 2022 Crash

A tragic case from South Carolina has come to a close, as former Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier has been found guilty of causing a crash that killed three people on Mother’s Day in 2022. The incident, which claimed the lives of a mother and her two daughters, has left the victims’ family heartbroken and frustrated by the final ruling.

The Deadly Incident

The crash happened on the night of Mother’s Day in 2022, at the intersection of New Road and Savannah Highway. Emily Pelletier, who was a deputy at the time, was driving recklessly when she caused a collision that killed 53-year-old Stephanie Dantzler and her two daughters—28-year-old Shanice and 22-year-old Miranda.

Pelletier was charged with three counts of reckless homicide, which each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. However, after a trial, she was sentenced to five years on each charge, suspended to three years, and all to be served at the same time. In total, she will spend just one year in prison and serve two years on probation.

Victims’ Family Reacts to the Sentence

The Dantzler family expressed deep pain and disappointment at the sentence. Many felt that justice was not fully served, especially given the devastating loss they’ve experienced.

Pastor Thomas Dixon called the sentence “unconscionable,” pointing out that just one year behind bars does not seem like enough for the death of three lives.

Darin Dantzler, a family member of the victims, shared his feelings about Pelletier’s apology, which she made during the trial. “We really don’t accept it,” he said. “That’s the first time we heard her say sorry, and only because she had to in court.”

How the Trial Unfolded

During the trial, which lasted a week, Pelletier took the stand and explained what happened that night. The jury spent about two hours discussing the case and asked to see evidence showing the speed and path of her vehicle before reaching their decision.

While the guilty verdict gives some sense of closure, the sentence left many with mixed feelings. The Dantzler family said that while Pelletier will go back to her family after serving time, they must continue visiting a grave to remember theirs.

A Tragic Reminder

This case serves as a sad reminder of how one moment of reckless driving can lead to heartbreaking consequences. The victims were a mother and her daughters, celebrating a special day together, whose lives were cut short in an instant. While the legal process has ended, the emotional journey continues for the families left behind.

The sentencing of Emily Pelletier marks the end of a painful chapter for the Dantzler family. Though the former deputy was found guilty, the light sentence has left many feeling justice was not fully served. This incident reminds us all of the importance of road safety and the value of every life lost too soon. As the community continues to heal, the memories of Stephanie, Shanice, and Miranda will live on in the hearts of their loved ones.

