A woman from Goose Creek has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on North Highway 17A

A heartbreaking road accident took place early Friday morning in Berkeley County, South Carolina. A 38-year-old woman lost her life after her car crashed into a tree along North Highway 17A. Officials have now released the identity of the woman and shared some important details about the incident.

Woman Identified in Fatal Car Crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Rashida Z. Dash, a resident of Goose Creek, was the person who died in the crash. She was driving a 2017 Chevy Sedan, heading south on North Highway 17A at around 4:14 a.m. on Friday.

What Happened at the Scene

According to law enforcement officers, Rashida Dash’s car suddenly went off the road and hit a tree. It was a single-vehicle crash, meaning no other cars were involved. Sadly, Dash was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, which may have increased the impact of her injuries.

Passenger in the Car Injured

There was another person in the car at the time of the crash. This passenger was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, no updates have been shared yet about their current health condition.

Emergency Services Responded Quickly

Right after the crash, emergency teams reached the spot to help. Members from Berkeley County EMS, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and East Berkeley Fire & Rescue all responded to the scene. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash to find out more about what caused it.

This tragic accident reminds us of the importance of road safety and wearing seatbelts. Even a small step like buckling up can save lives. The investigation is ongoing, and more details might come out soon. In the meantime, the local community mourns the loss of Rashida Dash, whose life ended too soon in this unfortunate incident.

