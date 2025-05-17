Your kids have been here for hours’: Moms left four children in an unlocked car with a bag of marijuana while they got drunk at a bar, police say

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – In a shocking incident, two Arizona mothers were arrested after allegedly leaving their small children alone in a car at night while they went inside a bar and restaurant.

The Glendale Police Department shared bodycam footage from the incident, which happened on March 8 around 11 p.m.. The situation began when a caller informed police about a young child wandering alone in a parking lot.

Witnesses Found Child Alone in Parking Lot

According to the video and police report, witnesses saw a small child running around and could not find any adults nearby. The child then led them to a car where three more small children were inside — two of them were in car seats.

One witness said to the officer in the video, “This is [child’s name], we found her going up and down here. She took us to the car.”

Police Found Marijuana in the Car

When police searched the unlocked vehicle, they found a large bag of marijuana. One officer was heard saying, “Seriously?” as the bodycam showed the scene. Meanwhile, the children could be heard crying in the background, making the moment even more heartbreaking.

Moms Returned 45 Minutes Later

Officers searched nearby stores and businesses looking for the children’s parents. After about 45 minutes, the two mothers returned to the vehicle. When an officer said, “Hey, your kids have been here for hours,” one woman seemed confused and repeated, “Hours?”

The women first claimed they had gone inside to use the bathroom. One of them also said she went to Crumbl Cookies. However, officers later learned the two had been inside Salt Tacos y Tequila, a nearby bar and restaurant.

They Later Admitted to Drinking

When questioned further, the first woman admitted, “I mean, we did get a drink.” The second woman, slurring her words, told police she had arrived “15 minutes ago,” although police had already been at the scene for longer than that.

One of the mothers became emotional and begged officers not to take her children, saying, “Please don’t take my kids away from me. Like seriously, they’re the only things I’ve got. I know this is super, super bad.”

Children Taken to Hospital; Both Women Arrested

According to police, both women smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and showed signs of being intoxicated. They were both arrested on the spot, and the children were taken to a hospital by the fire department for safety and health checks.

