You Don’t Run This House!’ – Woman Opens Fire in Shocking Roommate Power Struggle

A Florida woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly shooting at a man she lives with. The incident occurred after a heated argument, and the woman allegedly pulled a silver revolver on the victim and fired at him at least four times.

The Incident

Cassandra Stuckey, 59, from Miami, allegedly opened fire on the man after he told her, “You don’t run this house.” According to police reports, the victim was inside their shared home on Northwest 44th Street when Stuckey became upset, spit in his face, and retrieved a gun from her bedroom.

The victim said that before the shooting, he heard Stuckey speaking to someone outside, saying that she “runs this house.” When she entered the house, he allegedly responded, “You don’t run this house”, and went to his room.

The Shooting

Police say that Stuckey then walked over to the victim’s bedroom door, tapping it with the revolver. After calling him a “p— boy,” she fired one shot into the room, followed by four more shots, according to police. A witness at the scene reportedly told detectives that they heard the argument and saw Stuckey fire three to four rounds into the victim’s bedroom.

The Aftermath

After the shooting, Stuckey allegedly denied firing the gun and pointed out that there were no bullet holes in the door, according to local news reports. However, police recovered a gun matching the descriptions given by both the victim and the witness the following day.

Stuckey, a four-time convicted felon, had a history of possession of cocaine. She has now been charged with attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm.

The Investigation

The Miami Police Department is still investigating the incident, and while the exact relationship between Stuckey and the victim is unclear, authorities have confirmed that they lived together. Stuckey is currently being held on a $12,500 bond at the county jail.

