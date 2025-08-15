Woman Killed While Walking Student to Louisville Bus Stop: ‘Lives Are Forever Changed’

A Wednesday morning walk to school turned deadly in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood when a woman was fatally shot while accompanying a student to a nearby bus stop. Police are now searching for a teenage suspect.

Shooting Near Schools and YMCA

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the area of West Chestnut Street and 11th Street, close to the Chestnut Street Family YMCA, Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary School, and Central High School, according to WDRB.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officials said the woman was hit by gunfire while walking with a student and later died at University of Louisville Hospital. Her name has not yet been released.

Initial Arrest, Then Release

LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters that witnesses initially identified a possible suspect, leading to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy. However, after reviewing video footage and conducting interviews, police determined the teen was present during the incident but did not fire the weapon. He has since been released.

New Suspect Description

Authorities are now searching for a Black male teenager wearing a red hoodie and sweatpants, who they say poses a “clear and definitive danger.” LMPD released images of the suspect on Facebook, noting he was at the bus stop when the shooting occurred.

“It is unacceptable that people simply trying to go to school must fear for their safety because of a teenager who clearly has no regard for others, especially innocent children,” the department said in a statement.

Second Bus Stop Shooting in a Week

This homicide comes less than a week after another bus-stop shooting on Aug. 7, the first day of classes for Jefferson County Public Schools. In that case, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to WLKY.

Police continue to urge anyone with information about the suspect in the red hoodie to come forward.

