Willing to follow through’: Jan. 6 defendant’s own livestream leads to conviction for Obama home visit after he showed up with firearms and explosives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man accused of threatening lawmakers, bringing weapons to the home of former President Barack Obama, and livestreaming detailed plans involving explosives was convicted Tuesday after a weeklong bench trial in federal court.

Taylor Taranto, 39, a U.S. Navy veteran from Washington state, was found guilty on all counts by U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols, who said Taranto’s own 90-minute livestream was the most convincing piece of evidence, calling it the voice of an “unbalanced narrator willing to follow through on outlandish claims.”

Livestreamed Threats and Alarming Behavior

In the video that ultimately helped convict him, Taranto openly talked about building a detonator and preparing a van for potential destruction. He mentioned trying to get a “good angle on a shot” near the Obamas’ home and referenced underground tunnels and “entrance points” he claimed to control.

Prosecutors say Taranto crossed into a restricted area monitored by the Secret Service, livestreaming as he searched for access around the Obama residence in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood.

Arrest and Evidence Found

Taranto was arrested on June 29, 2023, after allegedly fleeing toward the Obamas’ home, only to be chased off by the Secret Service and found hiding in nearby woods.

Authorities later discovered that Taranto had stashed firearms, ammunition, and materials that could be used to create a Molotov cocktail in a van parked close to the residence. Prosecutors also said he had spoken online about modifying the van to drive itself, calling it a plan for a potential bomb attack.

Charges and Trial Arguments

Taranto faced multiple federal charges:

Unlawful possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Carrying a pistol without a license

Making false information and hoaxes

The false hoax charge stemmed from a bogus threat Taranto allegedly made about setting off an explosive at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Maryland.

Defense attorneys Carmen Hernandez and Pleasant Brodnax III argued that Taranto’s statements were protected under the First Amendment, claiming his comments were exaggerated and influenced by his military past. Hernandez said Taranto had a “dark sense of humor” that helped him cope during his service in Iraq, comparing his livestream to Orson Welles’ infamous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast.

However, Judge Nichols rejected those comparisons, stating that any reasonable viewer would take Taranto seriously, especially given the proximity to high-profile political figures and the nature of the threats.

Jan. 6 Connection and Dropped Charges

Taranto was also linked to the January 6 Capitol riot, previously facing charges including:

Entering and remaining in a restricted area

Disorderly conduct

Demonstrating on Capitol grounds

Those charges were later dismissed, but his continued threats and behavior in the months that followed led to the latest conviction.

Sentencing and Time Served

Though he faces up to five more years in prison, Taranto has already been in custody for nearly 23 months. His legal team filed a motion Wednesday seeking his immediate release, arguing that his time served — combined with good conduct credits — equals or exceeds the potential prison term.

“Even assuming a worst-case scenario… Mr. Taranto is still not facing any additional recommended term of imprisonment,” the motion said.

Taranto’s lawyers emphasized that this was his first criminal conviction, calling him a nonviolent offender, a longtime husband, and a father of two whose family depends on him.

Judge Nichols has not yet ruled on the motion, but indicated that he would act quickly.

Taylor Taranto, a Navy veteran convicted of firearms violations and making false threats after being caught near Barack Obama’s home, used his own livestream video as evidence against himself. His conviction follows months of concern over his actions after the Jan. 6 riot, and while sentencing is still pending, his legal team is pushing for his release based on time already served.

