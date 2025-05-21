Crime

When he asked a stranger to assist him in moving furniture, the mover discovered a body, and the situation became more sinister

by Jackson
Published On:
When he asked a stranger to assist him in moving furniture, the mover discovered a body, and the situation became more sinister

Last Friday in Houston, a man helping to move furniture made a shocking discovery. While moving a heavy box at a home, he found a dead body inside it. This led to a wild chase and the arrest of the homeowner, Steven Eberly, who is now charged with murder.

How It Happened

Steven Eberly, 36, hired a local man to help him move furniture on May 16. While moving a box on Eberly’s driveway, the man noticed a dead person inside the box. Shocked, he jumped into his truck and tried to drive away.

Eberly chased after him, jumped onto the back of the truck, and tried to stop him by breaking the truck’s windows. The chase ended when the truck crashed into another vehicle. Eberly was hurt and had blood on his head.

Police arrived quickly and arrested Eberly near his home. After a medical check, he was charged with murder.

Charges Against Steven Eberly

Eberly faces several charges, including murder, tampering with evidence, and trying to take a police officer’s weapon. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The dead person was identified as Luis Silva Mendez, a contractor working at Eberly’s home.

What Neighbors Said

Neighbors said Luis Silva Mendez was a hardworking man trying to take care of his family. They expressed sadness over the tragedy and said it should never have happened.

What Happens Next

Police are still investigating why this crime happened. The quick action of the mover helped catch the suspect and bring him to justice.

A furniture move in Houston uncovered a dead body, leading to a dramatic police chase and the arrest of Steven Eberly. The investigation continues as the community mourns the loss of Luis Silva Mendez.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

An Inside Look at the Perverse Case of the Man Who Planned to Kill His Romantic Rival and Then Feed Pigs His Body

An Inside Look at the Perverse Case of the Man Who Planned to Kill His Romantic Rival and Then Feed Pigs His Body

A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the family dog bit her face

A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after the family dog bit her face

The father desired a boy child. He did the unimaginable when he found out that his wife was expecting a third girl

The father desired a boy child. He did the unimaginable when he found out that his wife was expecting a third girl

According to reports, a French pizza chef is accused of killing a man before mutilating and cooking body parts in a pot of vegetables

According to reports, a French pizza chef is accused of killing a man before mutilating and cooking body parts in a pot of vegetables

The broken ones are the easiest'. A doctor who once used a body as a puppet could be in a lot more trouble now for what he's been doing to living patients, according to the AG

The broken ones are the easiest’. A doctor who once used a body as a puppet could be in a lot more trouble now for what he’s been doing to living patients, according to the AG

Husband drove 100 miles with wife's body in the back seat after beating her to death with a baseball bat amid 'tough divorce,' cops said

Husband drove 100 miles with wife’s body in the back seat after beating her to death with a baseball bat amid ‘tough divorce,’ cops said

Leave a Comment