When he asked a stranger to assist him in moving furniture, the mover discovered a body, and the situation became more sinister

Last Friday in Houston, a man helping to move furniture made a shocking discovery. While moving a heavy box at a home, he found a dead body inside it. This led to a wild chase and the arrest of the homeowner, Steven Eberly, who is now charged with murder.

How It Happened

Steven Eberly, 36, hired a local man to help him move furniture on May 16. While moving a box on Eberly’s driveway, the man noticed a dead person inside the box. Shocked, he jumped into his truck and tried to drive away.

Eberly chased after him, jumped onto the back of the truck, and tried to stop him by breaking the truck’s windows. The chase ended when the truck crashed into another vehicle. Eberly was hurt and had blood on his head.

Police arrived quickly and arrested Eberly near his home. After a medical check, he was charged with murder.

Charges Against Steven Eberly

Eberly faces several charges, including murder, tampering with evidence, and trying to take a police officer’s weapon. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

The dead person was identified as Luis Silva Mendez, a contractor working at Eberly’s home.

What Neighbors Said

Neighbors said Luis Silva Mendez was a hardworking man trying to take care of his family. They expressed sadness over the tragedy and said it should never have happened.

What Happens Next

Police are still investigating why this crime happened. The quick action of the mover helped catch the suspect and bring him to justice.

A furniture move in Houston uncovered a dead body, leading to a dramatic police chase and the arrest of Steven Eberly. The investigation continues as the community mourns the loss of Luis Silva Mendez.

