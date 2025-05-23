Watch your mouth’: Ax killer goes on an expletive-laden outburst before being sentenced to decades in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her baby

Milford, Connecticut – A Connecticut man who murdered his ex-girlfriend with an ax in front of her children had a courtroom outburst just before he was sentenced to decades in prison.

Ewen Dewitt, 45, pleaded guilty to murder and risk of injury to a child in connection with the 2022 killing of Julie Minogue, the mother of his children. The shocking case has raised serious questions about law enforcement response to domestic violence.

Dewitt’s Outburst in Court

Dewitt became agitated as prosecutor Margaret Kelly described his crime as “cold and calculated.” He interrupted the proceedings with an expletive-filled rant, according to footage posted by NBC affiliate WVIT.

When court officers asked him to sit down, Dewitt continued yelling and reportedly said, “Rot in hell,” prompting the judge to warn him:

“This is an orderly place. If outbursts like that continue, I’ll have you removed.”

Dewitt responded, “That’d be great.” However, after calming down, he remained in court and later apologised, saying he had “snapped,” according to CT Insider.

Brutal Murder Witnessed by Her Children

Julie Minogue was killed in her own home on December 6, 2022, after Dewitt entered and attacked her with an ax. Her 17-year-old son called 911, while her 3-year-old child was also in the house and reportedly witnessed the gruesome murder.

Julie had just received a full no-contact restraining order against Dewitt five days earlier. Police said she had filed a complaint after he sent her over 200 harassing text messages in two days.

Missed Warnings and Delayed Action

Julie had reportedly told police she feared for her life, writing that she was “afraid he’s going to kill me.” Despite this, an arrest warrant application for Dewitt was delayed, according to Milford Police Chief Keith Mello.

Officer Scott Knablin, who handled the initial complaint, was later placed on administrative leave for failing to promptly follow up on the prosecutor’s request for more information. The warrant wasn’t completed until three days after Julie’s death.

Knablin has since resigned, and Julie’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Milford and local police for their alleged failure to act in time.

Dewitt’s Violent History

Dewitt had a long history of domestic violence, including a 2019 felony assault case, where he allegedly threw a playpen at Minogue while she was holding their infant son. She needed five staples in her head due to the attack.

He was also facing harassment charges from November 2022, related to the threatening messages he sent Julie despite an existing protective order.

Family Seeking Justice Beyond Criminal Court

Julie Minogue’s family has expressed relief that the criminal trial is over, but said the pain remains.

“As the victim’s family, we’re very happy that we’re at the end of the criminal proceedings,” said her father, Gerald Minogue.

“The pain will not go away, by no stretch.”

Julie’s sister, Allison, started a GoFundMe campaign and described her sister as a loving single mother who tried everything to protect herself and her children from domestic abuse.

Julie Minogue’s tragic death highlights systemic issues in responding to domestic violence cases. Despite multiple warnings, restraining orders, and signs of escalating danger, law enforcement delays contributed to a deadly outcome. As the criminal case closes, her family continues to seek accountability and change through civil litigation and public awareness.

SOURCE