Wanted a boy’: Girl dad who murdered his pregnant wife and slashed kids, ages 6 and 9, in a Labor Day spree finds out his fate

MASONVILLE, NEW YORK – A New York father, Drew Garnier, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the brutal murder of his pregnant wife, Samantha Garnier, and for stabbing their two young daughters, aged 6 and 9. The shocking crime took place on September 4, 2024, just after the Labor Day weekend.

In court, Samantha’s grieving father said that Garnier committed the crime because he “wanted a boy”, but his wife was expecting their third daughter.

A Domestic Dispute Turned Deadly

On the night of the murder, New York State Police responded to a domestic violence call at the Garnier family home in Masonville. Drew Garnier surrendered to officers at the scene, with minor injuries that he had reportedly inflicted on himself.

His wife, 29-year-old Samantha, who was five months pregnant, had been stabbed multiple times. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Their two daughters also suffered stab wounds but were taken to the hospital and later recovered from their injuries.

Heartbreaking Statement From Samantha’s Father

During Drew Garnier’s sentencing hearing, Samantha’s father addressed the court with a powerful victim impact statement.

“He wanted a boy,” he said. “My daughter and granddaughters suffered because of that. I am their father now. I will protect them.”

His words reflected the deep trauma the family is experiencing and the innocence lost in this horrifying act of domestic violence.

Garnier Wanted Contact With His Daughters

While in court, Garnier asked for permission to contact the daughters he admitted to stabbing. However, District Attorney Shawn Smith strongly objected and requested no-contact orders for as long as the law would allow.

Judge John Hubbard agreed and issued stay-away orders that would prevent Garnier from contacting his daughters until the year 2056. Although Garnier refused to sign the orders, the judge made it clear that any future communication would be the children’s choice, not his.

“You took a life and injured your children,” the judge said. “They had a right to expect protection from you.”

Sentenced to Prison and Probation

Under a plea agreement, Garnier pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two counts of assault. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison and an additional 15 years of probation upon his release.

