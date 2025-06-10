Unfazed’ mother deprives her newborn baby of food and abuses him before blaming’medical malpractice’ for his condition:

An Iowa woman, Emma Swanson, 22, was arrested in May 2025 on charges of child endangerment and causing serious injury to her newborn son after authorities discovered that she allegedly failed to provide necessary medical care and may have intentionally caused harm to the baby. The investigation, which began in late 2024, uncovered disturbing details about Swanson’s treatment of her son, including several incidents of neglect and possible abuse.

The Baby’s Struggles: Failure to Thrive and Seizures

Swanson’s son was diagnosed with “failure to thrive” when he was just two months old. Doctors noted that the baby was severely underweight, which raised concerns about his overall health. During an interview with Rockwell City police and a child protective services official, Swanson admitted that she was aware of her son’s low weight but reportedly did nothing to seek medical help.

However, the baby’s condition was not just about his weight. Authorities became increasingly concerned about potential abuse. In July 2024, Swanson allegedly witnessed her son having a seizure but did not seek medical attention. She even recorded the episode on her cellphone. The baby reportedly suffered additional seizures in October 2024, yet Swanson again delayed getting help for him.

Injuries and Alleged Abuse

In September 2024, doctors discovered injuries to the baby’s genital area, which they suspected were caused by “unreasonable force,” such as pinching or hitting. Despite having access to medical care, Swanson reportedly did not seek treatment for her son.

Things escalated in October 2024, when the baby was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, including a skull fracture, subdural hematomas, hemorrhages that caused damage to his eye, and a stroke. Authorities said that Swanson once again delayed seeking medical care, which led to the baby’s condition worsening.

Swanson eventually took the baby to the hospital on October 4, 2024, but only after the baby’s father urged her to get medical attention after caring for the child. Swanson allegedly claimed the injuries were caused by an accidental fall from a swing onto a carpeted floor. However, medical professionals determined that the injuries were the result of non-accidental trauma. Court documents suggest that Swanson intentionally used unreasonable force, including shaking or striking the baby.

A Disturbing Attitude During Interrogation

When questioned by authorities, Swanson reportedly remained unfazed by the accusations. She allegedly blamed medical staff for malpractice and took to social media, implying that the medical professionals were at fault, rather than accepting responsibility for her actions.

Both law enforcement and medical professionals concluded that Swanson had intentionally caused harm to her son. Following the investigation, a warrant for her arrest was issued in late May 2025. She was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of causing serious injury, both felonies.

Legal Consequences and Court Appearance

Swanson was held on a $35,000 bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on Monday. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. If convicted, Swanson faces significant legal consequences for her alleged actions.

A Tragic Case of Neglect and Abuse

This case highlights the extreme consequences of neglect and abuse toward vulnerable children. Emma Swanson’s failure to seek medical help and the disturbing injuries her son endured have led to criminal charges that could have long-lasting effects on her future. The investigation serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and care in protecting the well-being of children, especially in cases where their lives may be at risk.

