‘They’re cowards. He wasn’t: Dad rescuing 12-year-old son from friend’s parents is attacked with a brick and ran over by a car while attempting to escape, police say

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Cleveland, Ohio, when a father lost his life trying to save his 12-year-old son.

Norman Duncan, a 37-year-old father of five, was killed during a violent confrontation with two adults who allegedly held his son against his will.

How It All Started

On April 14, 2025, Duncan’s son got into a fight with another 12-year-old boy in their neighborhood.

That’s when the other boy’s parents — Marvin Atkins, 46, and Ann Marie Clayton, 43 — allegedly stepped in and held Duncan’s son captive.

Hearing about the situation, Norman Duncan rushed to the scene to rescue his son. When he arrived, he reportedly got into a fight with Atkins.

Brutal Attack Turns Deadly

According to police, Ann Marie Clayton allegedly hit Duncan in the head with a brick during the fight.

Despite being injured, Duncan managed to break free and tried to get his son away from danger.

But the attack wasn’t over.

Police say that Atkins and Clayton got into their Chevy Impala, drove onto the sidewalk, and intentionally hit Duncan as he was walking away with his son.

After striking him, the couple allegedly fled the scene.

Norman’s brave 12-year-old son quickly called 911 for help.

Duncan was rushed to the hospital but sadly died from his injuries the same day.

Arrests and Charges

Police later found Atkins and Clayton at a nearby house and arrested them.

They are both charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter each, according to local news reports.

Family’s Heartbreak

Speaking to reporters, Duncan’s family members described him as a hero and a loving father.

“They’re cowards. He wasn’t,” one family member said about the suspects. “Norman was a heck of a guy.”

Norman Duncan gave his life trying to protect his child — a reminder of the powerful love parents have for their kids.

His death has left his family, especially his five children, heartbroken and searching for justice.

SOURCE