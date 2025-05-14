The woman who held her 12-year-old stepson in a “prolonged death camp” until he passed away from sepsis finds out her fate: “Hate him more and more.”

OGDEN, UTAH — A Utah woman who admitted to the horrific abuse and murder of her 12-year-old stepson, Gavin Peterson, was sentenced to life in prison after a judge said she did not deserve another chance at freedom.

Nichole Lea Scott, 50, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and several other charges related to the abuse and death of Gavin, who died in July 2024 from sepsis, starvation, and untreated infections after enduring months of abuse.

Judge Shows No Sympathy During Sentencing

During her sentencing in 2nd District Court, Judge Camille Neider gave a strong statement about Scott’s crimes.

“I don’t know that you will get out, and frankly, I hope that you don’t get out,” Judge Neider said in court, according to KSL News.

Scott was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder and multiple additional sentences for aggravated child abuse, obstruction of justice, child endangerment, and possession of drugs — all to be served consecutively.

A Home of Abuse and Isolation

Prosecutors painted a disturbing picture of Gavin’s final months. Gavin was kept in a tiny taped-off area of a bare room, monitored by security cameras, and forced to wear diapers. He was reportedly rarely fed, receiving only half a glass of water and a piece of bread with mustard, if anything.

He had no bed, no blanket, and was often seen curled up on the floor, according to court documents. Security footage showed him covered in feces and wounds.

“This was nothing short of a prolonged death camp,” prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, the other children in the home were treated with care and affection, creating a stark contrast that revealed deliberate targeting and cruelty toward Gavin.

Hateful Texts and Attempts to Hide the Abuse

In court, prosecutors shared disturbing text messages between Scott and her husband, Shane Peterson, which showed how much they despised and tormented the child.

“He does this [expletive] for attention and I [expletive] hate it and it makes me hate him more and more!” Scott wrote to her husband in May 2023.

That same month, Gavin was pulled out of school, just as school officials were starting to report concerns of abuse. He was never seen publicly again.

On the day of Gavin’s death, Scott waited 21 minutes before calling 911. Instead of getting help, she and Tyler Peterson, Gavin’s 22-year-old stepbrother, hid surveillance footage and altered the crime scene.

She initially lied to police, claiming Gavin had been sick for days, but his condition showed signs of long-term abuse and starvation.

Family Members Also Pleaded Guilty

Scott changed her plea to guilty after Shane Peterson, 47, and Tyler Peterson, 22, also pleaded guilty for their roles in Gavin’s death.

The Utah Division of Child and Family Services had received concerns from the school, but after Gavin was pulled out of school, there were no further checks, allowing the abuse to continue unnoticed.

SOURCE