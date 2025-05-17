The man who fatally stabbed Cher Maximen in front of her toddler at the Notting Hill festival was convicted for life

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a woman to death during the family day at Notting Hill Carnival in London. The victim, Cher Maximen, aged 32, was attending the event with her young daughter when she was fatally attacked in front of her.

What Happened During the Carnival?

The tragic incident occurred during the Notting Hill Carnival on what is known as Children’s Day, a time meant for families and young children. A fight broke out between several men, including Shakeil Thibou, the man now jailed for the murder.

Cher Maximen was standing nearby with her friends and her three-year-old daughter when the violence started. During the fight, she was knocked to the ground and then managed to partially stand up. Witnesses and the jury heard that she appeared to raise her leg, possibly to protect herself. That’s when Shakeil Thibou deliberately stabbed her in the groin with a knife.

She was taken to the hospital but died six days later due to her injuries.

Life Sentence for the Killer

At the Old Bailey court, Shakeil Thibou was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 29 years before being eligible for parole. He was also found guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another man, Adjei Isaac, and for carrying an offensive weapon.

Judge Philip Katz KC said the attack was “brazen” and took place in broad daylight, in front of families and even police officers. He added that watching the incident on police bodycam footage was terrifying and described the killing as senseless and shocking.

Family Left Heartbroken

Speaking outside the court, Cher’s cousin TJ Jacobs gave a heartfelt statement. She described Cher as “pure magic,” calling her radiant, loving, and creative. She added that Cher was a dedicated mother and a cherished member of the family, known lovingly as “Princess Cher” or “Cherbear.”

“This senseless act of violence has cut short a life that had so much more to offer,” she said.

Other Involvements in the Incident

The case also involved Shakeil’s brothers:

Sheldon Thibou, 25, was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting a police officer, Pc Oliver Mort, who had tried to break up the fight.

Shaeim Thibou, 22, was cleared of violent disorder but convicted of assaulting Pc Mort.

The violence erupted around 5:48 p.m., and the crowd quickly grew out of control. Police at the scene were outnumbered, and the situation became dangerous for everyone nearby.

What should have been a joyful day turned into a scene of horror for Cher Maximen’s young daughter and many others. The tragic loss of a kind, loving mother has deeply impacted her family and the community. This case highlights the growing concern about knife violence in public places and the importance of stricter control and awareness.

