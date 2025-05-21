The father desired a boy child. He did the unimaginable when he found out that his wife was expecting a third girl

Centerville, N.Y. — Drew Garnier, 33, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two counts of first-degree assault in the brutal attack on his pregnant wife and two young daughters.

Garnier’s wife, Samantha, 29, was five months pregnant when Garnier fatally stabbed her after learning their third child would be a girl. The couple’s two daughters were also stabbed but survived their injuries.

Victim Impact and Sentencing

During the sentencing, only one victim impact statement was read — from Samantha’s father, who spoke about the tragic loss and the reason behind the attack.

“He killed my daughter because he wanted a boy,” the former father-in-law said. He also shared his commitment to raising and protecting the two surviving granddaughters, saying, “I am their father now. I will protect them.”

The Crime and Arrest

Police responded on September 5, 2024, to a domestic disturbance at Garnier’s Centerville home. State troopers found Samantha and the two girls with multiple stab wounds. All three were airlifted to hospitals; Samantha died shortly after arrival, but the girls survived.

Plea Deal and Protection for the Children

Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith noted that the plea deal, while not ideal, spared the two daughters from a lengthy and painful trial, allowing them to focus on healing.

The court has prohibited Garnier from contacting his daughters until 2056. However, the girls may petition the court in the future if they wish to have contact.

Support for Domestic Violence Victims

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. Calls are confidential, toll-free, and available 24/7 in over 170 languages.

