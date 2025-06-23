The fate of the woman who killed three roommates and left behind money and instructions to take care of her dog before fleeing is revealed

A Virginia woman, Alyssa Venable, 24, has been sentenced to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to the brutal killings of her three roommates. The sentence, handed down on Friday by a Spotsylvania Circuit Court judge, comes after Venable admitted to murdering 60-year-old Gregory Scott Powell, 65-year-old Carol Anne Reese, and 77-year-old Robert John McGuire in 2024. Additionally, Venable received 14 years for a felony firearms charge.

The Tragic Murders and the Search for Venable

The triple murder came to light on June 4, 2024, when one of Venable’s roommates returned to their shared Fredericksburg, Virginia, home around 10 p.m. Upon discovering a body, the roommate immediately called 911. When deputies arrived, they found the victims dead, but Venable and her car were nowhere to be found.

Authorities quickly labeled Venable as armed and dangerous and began searching for her. Days later, Venable was spotted in her 2009 Honda Civic on I-86 in Steuben County, New York. When police attempted a traffic stop, Venable ignored the officers and fled at speeds of up to 100 mph. The pursuit ended when state troopers successfully deployed a tire-deflating device, causing Venable to crash her car.

A Disturbing Background

Prior to the murders and her attempt to flee, Venable had shown signs of distress. Her grandmother told reporters that she believed her granddaughter was not only a danger to others but also to herself, describing Venable as someone in “desperate need for help.” Friends and acquaintances also reported strange behavior, including Venable’s statement to a friend that she had “hurt people” and her instructions to care for her dog.

Venable’s disturbing behavior was further highlighted by a note she had left behind, where she expressed intentions to take her own life in California. The note included instructions for her dog’s care, as well as account passwords and cash. Deputies later confirmed that Venable had dropped off her dog with someone she knew before disappearing, which further raised concerns about her mental state.

Criminal History and Past Offenses

Venable’s criminal history stretches back to March 2019, when she was initially charged with shoplifting. That charge was later amended to entering property to cause damage. Over the years, her record expanded to include petit larceny, reckless driving, and assault and battery. However, the brutal killings of Powell, Reese, and McGuire marked the most severe escalation of her criminal behavior.

Justice for the Victims

The sentence of 99 years in prison ensures that Venable will be held accountable for her actions, bringing a measure of justice for the victims’ families. While her sentence does not bring back the lives lost, it serves as a reminder of the devastating impact her actions have had on the victims and their loved ones.

