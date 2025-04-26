The drunk driver who killed the bride hours after her wedding does not deserve a reduced sentence: Prosecutors

Prosecutors in South Carolina say that Jamie Komoroski, the drunk driver who killed a bride on her wedding night, should serve her entire 25-year prison sentence — despite her request to have it shortened.

What Happened

On April 28, 2023, Komoroski, now 27 years old, was speeding through Folly Beach in a Toyota Camry.

At the same time, newlyweds Samantha Miller (34) and Aric Hutchinson (36) had just left their wedding reception, riding a golf cart along with Hutchinson’s brother-in-law and nephew.

Tragically, Komoroski, who was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, crashed into their golf cart.

The impact killed Samantha Miller and seriously injured Hutchinson and the two other passengers.

Authorities later revealed that Komoroski had a blood alcohol level of .261 — more than three times the legal limit.

The Court Case

Komoroski pleaded guilty in December 2024 to DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in great bodily injury, and reckless homicide.

She was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

However, just weeks later, Komoroski’s lawyers asked the court to reconsider the sentence.

They claimed the sentence was unfairly harsh, blaming it partly on heavy media attention and saying it was much longer than typical sentences for similar DUI cases.

Prosecutors Say: No Leniency

Prosecutors strongly oppose reducing Komoroski’s prison time.

In a filing on Thursday, they urged the judge to deny her request without holding another hearing.

They argued that the 25-year sentence was completely within legal guidelines for the crimes she admitted to.

They also said that comparing her case to others was not fair, because of the unique seriousness of what happened.

According to reports, prosecutors said the victims’ families also oppose any reduction in Komoroski’s sentence.

Jamie Komoroski’s tragic decision to drive drunk took a young bride’s life on her wedding night.

Prosecutors say that justice demands she serve the full 25 years she was given — and the victims’ families agree.

The case now rests with the judge to make a final decision.

