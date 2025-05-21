The broken ones are the easiest’. A doctor who once used a body as a puppet could be in a lot more trouble now for what he’s been doing to living patients, according to the AG

YORK, Pa. — Christopher Davis, 63, a doctor from York, Pennsylvania, has been charged with sexually assaulting vulnerable women under his care over several years. The disturbing case includes shocking acts such as a puppet show performed with a deceased patient’s body moments after pronouncing her dead.

Disturbing Allegations and Charges

Davis, who worked as an addiction treatment specialist, is accused of exploiting patients battling addiction. One victim told a grand jury that Davis kissed her forcibly and whispered chilling words during a 2023 appointment, saying, “The broken ones are the easiest.”

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has charged Davis with 92 criminal counts. These include rape by threat of force, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual extortion, illegal drug prescriptions, and other serious offenses.

The Puppet Show Incident

In an incident from 2000 while Davis was the medical director at Manor Care, state officials say he manipulated a deceased patient’s jaw like a ventriloquist puppet, saying “Hi there, how are you?” to nurses. This bizarre behavior was recorded during his license suspension period, which followed his guilty plea to stealing prescription painkillers.

Exploiting Patients for Sexual Gain

Prosecutors say Davis used his power to force women into sexual encounters, threatening to withhold necessary treatment or, conversely, prescribing addictive medications to those who complied with his demands.

One victim reported Davis encouraged her to abuse fentanyl and even gave her money to buy it. Another said he prescribed benzodiazepines even while she was receiving methadone treatment.

Official Statements and Next Steps

Attorney General Dave Sunday condemned Davis’ actions: “He betrayed patients who trusted him to help them recover. Those seeking treatment deserve compassion and support, not exploitation.”

Davis is currently held at York County Prison on $1 million bail. His preliminary hearing is set for May 28.

