Tesla driver renowned for road rage incidents gets a taste of his own medicine after the most recent arrest, police say

HONOLULU, HAWAII – Nathaniel Walter Radimak, a man already infamous for multiple road rage attacks across California and Hawaii, has now become a victim of violence himself. According to officials, Radimak was recently assaulted by fellow inmates inside Halawa Correctional Facility in Hawaii.

The prison system confirmed that Radimak suffered injuries to his face and torso and had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. The incident is currently under investigation.

Who is Nathaniel Radimak?

Radimak made headlines across the West Coast for several violent outbursts while driving his Tesla, including threatening and attacking strangers on the road. One of his previous victims was a 74-year-old woman.

His attacks gained attention after dashcam and phone videos showed him using a metal pipe to threaten other drivers. These road rage incidents started back in January 2020 in Southern California.

In 2023, he was sentenced to five years in prison, but he was released on parole after serving less than a year. He then moved to Hawaii, where new charges quickly followed.

New Incidents in Hawaii

Radimak was recently arrested in Honolulu after allegedly attacking a mother and her teenage daughter, who were practicing parallel parking.

In another incident, he is accused of harassing and threatening a woman at a gym, reportedly swinging at her after shouting abusive language. The victim shared video evidence of the altercation with local media.

“It’s really terrifying,” the woman told KITV. “He’s proven time and time again that he’s a threat to society and especially to women.”

What Happened in Jail?

According to a spokesperson for Hawaii’s prison system, Radimak was attacked by other inmates in his housing unit.

“He sustained injuries to his face and torso and was taken to a local hospital,” said public information officer Rosemarie Bernardo.

The reason behind the inmate attack is still unknown, and officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

