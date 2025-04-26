Teen shot by Berkeley County deputy had an unlawful switch device on his firearm: SLED

WANDO, S.C. — State agents have shared new information about the fatal deputy-involved shooting that happened earlier this week in Berkeley County.

What Happened

On Tuesday night, Berkeley County deputies were investigating a series of recent violent crimes in the Wando area.

During their investigation, they pulled over a vehicle near Clements Ferry Road and Rivers Reach Drive.

A 17-year-old, later identified as Tyren J. Kinloch, jumped out of the car and ran away.

A deputy chased after him, and according to Sheriff Duane Lewis, Kinloch pointed a gun at the pursuing deputy.

In response, the deputy fired his weapon, hitting Kinloch.

After the Shooting

Authorities immediately tried life-saving measures at the scene.

Kinloch was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) found a handgun with an extended magazine and a switch near Kinloch.

A switch is an illegal device that turns a regular handgun into a fully automatic weapon.

No Deputies Injured

Thankfully, no deputies were hurt during the incident.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to conduct an independent investigation, which is standard protocol after officer-involved shootings.

Shooting Statistics

This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in 2025.

It is also the 15th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.

In comparison, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office reported zero officer-involved shootings in 2024, according to SLED data.

