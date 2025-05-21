Teen has ‘no remorse’ after stabbing 81-year-old roommate 113 times since he was ‘already dying,’ police say

BARTOW, Fla. – Moses Ojeda, 18, was arrested Sunday for the brutal killing of his 81-year-old roommate, Patrick Benway. Authorities say Ojeda stabbed Benway 113 times and admitted he did so because the elderly man was “already dying.”

Details of the Crime

The stabbing occurred in a group home on Blue Bird Avenue, where Ojeda and Benway lived with three others. Ojeda had moved into the home just one day before after being released from a hospital.

Ojeda told police that he entered Benway’s bedroom while the victim lay in bed and repeatedly stabbed him. Benway did not resist but reportedly asked, “Why would you want to do this to me?” before dying from his injuries.

After the attack, Ojeda said he cleaned the knife, hid it in the kitchen, and changed out of his blood-stained clothes, placing them in the laundry basket.

Law Enforcement’s Response

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd praised investigators for their quick work. He said Ojeda’s actions showed clear intent and malice, noting that despite the expected insanity defense, Ojeda’s effort to hide evidence proved he knew what he was doing.

Community Reaction

Adrena Thornton, landlord of the group home, was devastated by the loss. She described Benway as a happy man who was content in his living situation, and said the crime shocked everyone.

This tragic murder highlights the importance of safety and mental health monitoring in group homes. Ojeda now faces serious charges, including first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

