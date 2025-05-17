“Stuck from eating”: Police said that after the kid was almost killed by beatings, the father blamed a “gas bubble” for the child’s “uncontrollably crying.”

In a deeply disturbing incident from Muncie, Indiana, a 26-year-old father has been arrested after allegedly beating his 3-month-old baby girl nearly to death because she was crying uncontrollably. The father, Neil A. McCaffery, now faces a serious charge of felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Baby Found Unresponsive at Home

The case began on May 8, 2025, around 6 p.m., when emergency services were called to a home on South Pershing Drive in Muncie, about 55 miles northeast of Indianapolis. According to police, the baby was found unresponsive when they arrived.

McCaffery and his wife initially told police that their baby had a “gas bubble” stuck in her throat, and they tried to burp her. They claimed that during the process, she suddenly became limp and stopped responding.

Emergency medical staff believed the baby was having a seizure and rushed her by helicopter to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for immediate treatment.

Doctors Find Serious Head Injuries

Doctors at Riley Hospital discovered that the baby was suffering from a bilateral subdural hematoma — bleeding on both sides of the brain. She had to undergo emergency surgery to reduce pressure in her head. Sadly, after the surgery, the baby went into cardiac arrest and later needed a feeding tube.

Medical experts said part of the baby’s brain had stopped receiving oxygen, which led to some of her brain cells dying. They also stated that the baby would likely suffer from developmental delays in the future.

What the Investigation Revealed

While the baby was still being treated in the hospital, investigators spoke with McCaffery and his wife. According to reports from the Indianapolis Star Press, McCaffery said that when he returned home from work, his wife mentioned the baby had trouble burping. So, he took the baby to the bedroom and slapped her on the back several times to try and help her burp.

McCaffery claimed that the baby burped, and he placed her on the bed while he began to count money. A few minutes later, he noticed the baby turning blue, and that’s when his wife called 911.

However, doctors told police that the baby’s injuries were more consistent with violent trauma — such as being shaken or thrown — rather than just patting on the back.

McCaffery’s wife told police that their baby had been “crying uncontrollably” when McCaffery took her into the bedroom. Just four minutes later, the baby had suddenly stopped crying, according to the police report.

Arrest and Legal Action

McCaffery was arrested and booked into Delaware County Jail. He was later released after posting a $20,000 bond. As of now, an initial hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

This heartbreaking case highlights the dangers of losing control around infants and the serious consequences of child abuse. Babies are extremely fragile, and even a moment of anger can result in life-changing or fatal injuries. It’s important for parents and caregivers to seek help and support when they feel overwhelmed. No child should have to suffer due to a lack of understanding or care.

