She killed a man while driving drunk—and then did it again. Hear the Judge’s Scathing Words As He Sentenced Her

Tampa, F.L. – A Florida woman, Jennifer Carvajal, has been sentenced to 67 years in prison after driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her cousin and seriously injured two others in 2021.

A Deadly Crash and Reckless Driving

Carvajal, 28, was sentenced by Hillsborough Circuit Judge Greg Green on May 30. The judge noted that Carvajal’s actions were even more troubling because she was on probation at the time for a previous DUI-related crash that had also taken a life. “She has now committed two acts of DUI and taken two people’s lives,” Judge Green stated at her sentencing. “It’s almost as if instead of taking every step to avoid putting yourself in that situation again, you took affirmative steps to ensure that it happened.”

On April 25, 2021, deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office observed Carvajal speeding in her silver Hyundai at nearly 110 mph on Interstate 4. As she attempted to exit the highway, Carvajal lost control of the vehicle, which became airborne before crashing into a palm tree and a utility pole. The crash caused the car to flip several times, landing upside down at a nearby car dealership.

Aftermath of the Crash

Carvajal suffered minor injuries, while three passengers in the vehicle sustained severe injuries. One of the passengers, Pedro Carvajal, Jennifer’s cousin, was pronounced dead later that day. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that at the hospital, Carvajal showed signs of being impaired, including glassy eyes, slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol. Her blood alcohol content was 0.102, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Authorities said that Carvajal attempted to cover up her involvement, calling Pedro’s sister hours after the crash and asking her to tell others that she wasn’t the one driving. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence with personal injury and vehicular homicide.

Previous DUI Incident

This was not Carvajal’s first encounter with DUI-related offenses. In 2014, when she was 16 years old, Carvajal was responsible for a crash that killed a 52-year-old man after running a red light while intoxicated. She served four years in prison for that crash and was on probation when the fatal 2021 crash occurred.

Carvajal’s Troubled Past

During her sentencing, Carvajal’s attorney highlighted her traumatic childhood, which included sexual abuse starting at the age of 9 by male relatives. The abuse only came to light after Carvajal was diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease. Her attorney also noted that Carvajal never received mental health treatment and had struggled with self-harm and alcohol abuse from a young age as a way to cope with her trauma.

At her sentencing, Carvajal expressed remorse, saying quietly in court, “No matter how many sorrys I say to each of you, or even him, I could never forgive myself.” She had her face buried in her hair as she spoke.

Impact on Family

Family members of Pedro Carvajal spoke in court about the profound loss they had suffered. Pedro’s mother, Jazmin Lopez Dominguez, shared a heart-wrenching statement: “There is a void in my heart. The decision Jennifer made in that moment caused a lot of pain and suffering in our lives – and Julian who is growing up without knowing his father.”

Sentencing and Legal Outcome

Jennifer Carvajal was sentenced to 67 years in prison, double the 33-year recommendation by the state. She is being held in custody without the possibility of parole for her DUI-related offenses and vehicular homicide charges.

