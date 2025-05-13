She had packed her bags and planned to go, but her controlling boyfriend killed her in cold blood

A man in England who strangled his girlfriend just as she was planning to leave him will spend at least 35 years in prison. Authorities say Kieron Goodwin, 33, murdered Olivia Wood, 29, after a short but abusive relationship marked by manipulation and violence.

Sentencing and Trial Details

On May 8, 2025, at Bristol Crown Court, Goodwin was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 35 years. This sentence covers both Olivia’s murder and multiple convictions, including rape, sexual assault, and coercive control against Olivia and three other women.

Goodwin had earlier admitted to “controlling and coercive behavior”, but a jury later found him guilty of several serious offenses during a five-week trial. These included sexual violence and forcing victims to perform degrading acts on camera.

The Murder of Olivia Wood

Olivia and Goodwin had only been in a relationship for less than three months when the murder occurred on July 30, 2024, at Goodwin’s apartment in Frome, Somerset. That same day, Olivia died in the hospital from her injuries.

According to authorities, Olivia was planning to leave Goodwin. Her packed suitcase and bags of personal items found at the scene suggested she was preparing to walk away from the abusive relationship. But she never got the chance.

A post-mortem exam showed Olivia had been strangled and had a dangerous amount of cocaine in her system. Investigators believe Goodwin forced her to take drugs as part of his ongoing abuse.

A Pattern of Abuse

Prosecutors said that Goodwin had a long history of manipulating women. According to the BBC, his surviving victims said he would “love bomb” them — showering them with affection early on — before becoming controlling and abusive.

He often used mental health struggles as emotional blackmail, threatening to take his own life if the women tried to leave him. All of the surviving victims described how Goodwin isolated them and hid his abuse from the outside world.

At the sentencing hearing, all three surviving victims were granted indefinite restraining orders to protect them from any future contact with Goodwin.

One victim shared in court:

“He made his abuse so discreet to the outside world that no one would ever have known what went on behind closed doors, so I felt alone.”

A Family in Grief

Olivia’s family gave emotional statements in court. Her sister, Kyra Wood, described how Goodwin used Olivia’s kindness against her:

“He knew she couldn’t drive away from anyone who might harm themselves. She turned around. Olivia’s kindness has inadvertently saved another woman from her death.”

Her mother, Astrid Wood, remembered Olivia as “loving, hardworking and helpful” — a woman with a deep love for nature and animals, and someone who brought purpose to her family’s lives.

“She was beautiful and confident walking her path,” Astrid said. “She knew where she wanted to be.”

A Case That Exposes Hidden Abuse

This case highlights the hidden and manipulative nature of coercive control, a form of abuse where victims are emotionally trapped and psychologically worn down. Goodwin’s conviction serves as a powerful warning and a step toward justice for the victims he hurt.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. Support is confidential and available 24/7.

