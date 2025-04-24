Shattered’ Mother Died of ‘Sheer Heartbreak’ Just Days After Her Son Was Killed in Brutal Hate Crime: Family

GLENNVILLE, GA – A Georgia family is facing unimaginable grief after Tasha Lawson, 48, died just 11 days after her 20-year-old son, Tee’Andrick Lawson, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home. Loved ones say the tragedy has left their tight-knit family shattered, and they are demanding answers and justice.

A Double Tragedy

Tee’Andrick was found dead in a bedroom of his mother’s home in Glennville, a small community west of Savannah. Family members believe he was the victim of a hate crime, claiming two men broke into the home and killed him while Lawson was away. Details from authorities remain limited as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Hazlehurst Police continue to investigate the case.

Just over a week later, Tasha Lawson passed away unexpectedly. According to the Ware County Coroner, her death was due to natural causes, but those closest to her say she died of a broken heart after losing her son.

“The pain of losing her son was too much for her heart to bear,” wrote a family member on a GoFundMe created to cover funeral costs and help care for Lawson’s four surviving children.

Family Speaks Out

The Lawson family has been outspoken on social media, calling for justice and describing the immense pain they are experiencing.

Tasha’s sister, Stephanie Green, posted emotionally on Facebook:

“The only thing I need help with is making sure my nephew’s killer experiences the same pain my nephew and sister felt…”

Tasha’s daughter, Terreona Harrison, expressed deep frustration:

“Y’all wouldn’t understand the pain of losing a child. I was by my ma’s side… You’ll never understand the pain of watching a parent go through pain and stress wondering what happened to their child.”

A Bond Beyond Words

Family members describe the relationship between Tasha and Tee’Andrick as “deep and unbreakable.” They did everything together and were best friends, according to loved ones. Tee’Andrick’s sudden death shattered Tasha emotionally, and many in the family say it directly led to her sudden decline.

Their GoFundMe fundraiser paints a picture of two lives intertwined:

“This double loss has left their family shattered.”

Ongoing Investigation

While the GBI continues to investigate Tee’Andrick’s death, the family insists it was not an accident. They allege that two men broke into the home and murdered him, and they are pressing for more transparency and swift justice.

Officials have yet to release further information, including the cause of death or any suspects. The case remains open.

Why This Matters

This tragedy highlights:

