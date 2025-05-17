Right-wing radicals are guilty of preparing terrorist assaults on mosques and synagogues

In a shocking case from the UK, three right-wing extremists who idolised Adolf Hitler and believed that a race war was coming have been found guilty of planning terrorist attacks. The trio targeted places of worship like mosques, synagogues, and Islamic education centres, but were stopped just in time by undercover counter-terrorism officers.

Who Are the Men Behind the Plot?

The three men convicted are:

Christopher Ringrose, 34, from Cannock, Staffordshire

Marco Pitzettu, 25, from Mickleover, Derbyshire

Brogan Stewart, 25, from Tingley, Wakefield

They were found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, after a nine-week trial. The court heard that they had collected more than 200 weapons including machetes, swords, crossbows, a stun gun, and even body armour.

Police Say Plot Could Have Been Deadly

Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of counter-terror policing in North East England, said the men had reached a dangerous point. They were no longer just talking online — they had started building weapons and identifying real-world targets.

Ringrose had even 3D-printed most parts of a semi-automatic gun and was looking for the remaining components when arrested. He was also found guilty of making a banned weapon. Pitzettu had earlier admitted to possessing an illegal stun gun.

Police said their plan was very serious. If not stopped in time, it could have ended with fatal consequences in places like mosques, synagogues, or Islamic schools.

Extremist Online Group “Einsatz 14”

The court heard that Stewart had started an extremist group called “Einsatz 14”. He made himself the “Fuhrer” and gave titles like “Obergruppenfuhrer” to other members, including an undercover officer. The group promoted hatred, especially against Muslims and minorities.

They even created a uniform list, which included SS-style helmets, masks, and Swastika armbands. To join the group, people had to fill out a form explaining why they hated minorities and their views on Nazi groups like the SS.

Stewart had also shared Google Maps locations of an Islamic education centre and discussed violent plans — from smashing windows to serious physical attacks.

Undercover Officers Foil the Plot

Thankfully, several of the online group members were actually undercover police officers, who gathered enough evidence to arrest the three men in February 2024. The arrests came just as the men were moving from online hate to real-world planning.

Sentencing to Take Place in July

The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, has said all three men should expect long prison sentences. They are due to be sentenced on July 17.

This case is a clear reminder of how dangerous online hate speech and extremist ideologies can be when they turn into real threats. Thanks to the work of counter-terror police and undercover officers, a deadly terror plot was stopped before anyone got hurt. Authorities continue to urge people to report hate speech and suspicious activity to help prevent future attacks.

