“Remembered seeing the blood spray”: A woman used a tire iron to beat her girlfriend’s 3-year-old son to death, then took him to the hospital after waiting until he was “likely deceased.”

A Florida woman, Te’Lea Jefferson, 28, has been sentenced to life in prison for the tragic death of her girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Miguel. Jefferson pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse after beating the young boy with a tire iron, causing injuries that led to his death.

The Crime

The heartbreaking incident occurred on October 19, 2020, when Jefferson, who lived with her girlfriend and the children, brutally assaulted Miguel. The child was unresponsive when Jefferson eventually took him to the hospital around 7 p.m. that evening. Despite her claims that the boy had fallen while brushing his teeth, doctors immediately noticed the severe trauma to his face and head. Miguel was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. Hospital staff quickly contacted the Tallahassee Police Department, leading to an investigation into the events surrounding his death.

Jefferson’s Explanation

Jefferson initially claimed that Miguel had fallen while brushing his teeth, hitting a toilet and causing it to shatter. She insisted that the injuries came from this fall. However, police found at least six deep lacerations on the boy’s face and head, along with other injuries, including a nearly severed finger. Investigators also discovered that the injuries were in various stages of healing, suggesting previous abuse.

Jefferson’s timeline didn’t add up. Had the child suffered the injuries she claimed, she would have arrived at the hospital much earlier, around 4 p.m. Instead, she waited for three more hours before seeking help. When confronted, Jefferson admitted to the police that the boy had already likely died when she took him to the hospital. She revealed that she became enraged when Miguel refused to climb down from the sink. In her anger, she grabbed a tire iron and struck him three or four times, causing the severe injuries.

The Aftermath

During the investigation, Jefferson confessed to seeing blood spray from Miguel’s wounds as she struck him. She also admitted to waiting until it was likely too late before seeking help for the child. Authorities discovered that Miguel and his sibling had suffered previous abuse, and the Department of Children and Families took custody of the sibling.

Legal Consequences

Te’Lea Jefferson’s actions led to her being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. She faced the possibility of the death penalty, but she opted for a plea deal. The judge sentenced her to life in prison for the murder charge and 30 years for the aggravated child abuse charge. Jefferson will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the horrific death of Miguel.

The case highlights the devastating impact of child abuse and the extreme actions some individuals take out of anger and frustration. Te’Lea Jefferson’s actions led to the tragic loss of a young child’s life, and the pain caused by her brutal crime will never be forgotten. It serves as a chilling reminder of the importance of protecting vulnerable children from harm and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

