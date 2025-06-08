Crime

Police say a man said these chilling five words after allegedly killing his grandmother with a hammer and stealing her car

by Jackson
Published On:
A 23-year-old man from Memphis, Tennessee, has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his grandmother, Sonya Dates, with a hammer and stole her car, leaving his mother to discover the crime.

According to reports from Fox 13 Memphis, WREG, and the Charlotte Observer, the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, June 4, when Kerrien Dates was arrested in Jackson, Tennessee, about 90 miles from his Memphis home. Dates reportedly told police, “I think I killed her,” after being pulled over.

Discovery of the Crime

Kerrien’s mother arrived home around 4:30 p.m. on June 4 to make a horrific discovery. She found Sonya Dates, 58, lying lifeless on the floor of their home with blood surrounding her. A hammer was found nearby, and Sonya’s belongings, including her backpack and lunch bag, were still with her, suggesting that she had just returned from work.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced Sonya dead at the scene, with authorities later confirming that she had sustained four blunt force trauma wounds to the back of her head, consistent with the use of a hammer.

The Missing Car and Kerrien’s Arrest

In addition to the murder, Sonya’s 2020 Chevrolet Camaro was missing from outside the home. Authorities quickly issued an alert for the stolen vehicle. Kerrien was found driving the Camaro in Jackson later that same day, and local police pulled him over. When asked why he thought they had stopped him, Kerrien allegedly confessed to hitting Sonya in the head with a hammer, stating, “I think I killed her.”

He was promptly arrested and later booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday, June 5. Kerrien Dates now faces charges of first-degree murder and theft of property valued between $10,000 to $60,000.

The Family’s Strained Relationship

According to an affidavit obtained by the Charlotte Observer, Kerrien had been living with his grandmother, Sonya Dates, but their relationship had been strained in recent weeks. Kerrien’s mother had reportedly decided to kick him out for safety reasons due to ongoing arguments between the two men.

Court Appearance

Kerrien Dates is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 9, to face the charges.

Domestic Violence Awareness

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there is help available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can provide support and resources at 1-800-799-7233.

Jackson

