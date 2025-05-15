Police find a baby girl covered in blood after a rat begins “eating” the child in her crib

In a deeply disturbing case from South Carolina, a couple has been arrested after their 6-month-old baby girl was found covered in rat bites, prompting an immediate investigation and public outrage.

What Happened?

Akayla Bearden and Justin Bearden, both residents of Anderson County, were taken into custody after a horrifying discovery at their home. Authorities said they received a 911 call from Akayla, who found her baby girl with blood all over her body and bassinet, along with bite marks on her arms, head, ears, and face.

According to a statement by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the injuries were so serious that the baby was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the wounds appeared to be caused by a large rat that had bitten the child multiple times while she was in her crib.

The Twin Also Had Bite Marks

During their investigation, deputies found that the injured baby had a twin brother, who also had rat bite marks on his feet. While his injuries were less severe, the incident raised serious questions about the children’s living conditions and safety.

Parents Admitted Knowing About Rats

Shocking details emerged when Akayla and Justin allegedly told deputies they had known about the rat problem in their home for several months but failed to take action to remove them.

As a result, both parents were charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, a serious offense under South Carolina law.

Children Now in Protective Custody

Following the incident, all three children from the Bearden household were placed under the care of the Department of Social Services (DSS). Authorities confirmed the 6-month-old girl remains in the hospital, where she will stay for several days while recovering from her injuries.

Legal Action Moving Forward

Both Akayla and Justin Bearden were granted bond on May 13, according to FOX Carolina, but the court ordered them to have no contact with their children. They are expected to return to court on July 31, where further legal proceedings will take place.

Report Child Abuse

If you or someone you know suspects child abuse, authorities urge you to call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). Calls are confidential, and help is available 24/7.

This heartbreaking case is a reminder of how vulnerable children are and the importance of providing them a safe and clean environment. The suffering experienced by the 6-month-old girl and her twin could have been avoided. As investigations continue, it’s clear that action must be taken to ensure no child ever goes through something so traumatic again. Everyone in a community has a role in protecting the innocent—if you see something, say something.

