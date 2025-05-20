Police discover a guy shot to death in a closet after his ex-wife answers the door covered in blood during a welfare check. Police

Crime

Police discover a guy shot to death in a closet after his ex-wife answers the door covered in blood during a welfare check.

Horry County, S.C. – A South Carolina woman, Joyanna Black Vansant, has been charged with murder after police discovered the body of her 60-year-old ex-husband, Frederick Vansant, Jr., stuffed inside a closet at his home. The incident has shocked the local community.

What Police Found

According to the Horry County Police Department, officers went to the victim’s home for a welfare check and were met at the door by Joyanna Vansant, who was covered in blood. Though she no longer lived at the home, she was present during the check.

Police immediately performed a protective sweep of the residence and discovered Frederick Vansant’s body hidden inside a closet, showing visible gunshot wounds.

Arrest and Charges

Joyanna Vansant was arrested at the scene and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She is facing charges of:

  • Murder
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

As of now, police have not released a motive, and the arrest affidavit was not immediately available.

Background: A Troubled History?

According to records from the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Joyanna and Frederick Vansant divorced in 2021. It is not yet clear what led to this deadly confrontation.

A Loved and Friendly Neighbor

Local news outlet WPDE spoke with Lauren Wehrung, a neighbor who knew Frederick well. She described him as a friendly and kind person.

“We called him ‘Friendrick’ because he was always so friendly,” she said. “He loved golf and often went out with his group of friends. He was the kind of man who would help anyone if they needed something.”

Community in Shock

The murder has left the Horry County community shaken, especially those who knew Frederick personally. While the investigation is ongoing, people are trying to make sense of how such a tragedy could happen.

What began as a simple welfare check has turned into a shocking murder investigation in Horry County. Joyanna Vansant now faces serious charges for the death of her ex-husband, Frederick Vansant, Jr. As authorities continue to gather evidence and search for a motive, the case serves as a grim reminder of how personal conflicts can sometimes lead to devastating outcomes.

Leave a Comment