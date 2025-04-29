Parents of 11-Year-Old Boy Who Died by Suicide Sue School District, Allege Teacher Bullying

Two years after 11-year-old Louis Johnson III, known as LJ, died by suicide, his parents are suing the Marion County School District in Ocala, Florida, alleging that his fifth-grade teacher bullied him, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE.

The Lawsuit

LJ passed away on April 27, 2023. His parents, Tyka Johnson and Louis Johnson Jr., filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Marion County School Board on April 21, 2025. They claim that LJ’s teacher, Donna White (whose name is listed as Dawn in school records), bullied their son and encouraged other students to do the same.

The lawsuit alleges that White “constantly, consistently and relentlessly” humiliated LJ in front of his classmates, calling him “stupid” and mocking him on several occasions over months. The parents also claim that White “recruited” other students to ridicule LJ, encouraging them to agree with the negative comments about his intelligence.

Bullying and School’s Response

The parents say they reported the bullying to the school board, claiming that the board’s negligence led to LJ’s depression and anxiety, which ultimately contributed to his death. They are seeking a trial by jury for all issues they believe should be decided in court.

After LJ’s tragic death, his parents distributed “Suicide Prevention” flyers at his school, which included allegations about White’s behavior. Following an investigation into White’s conduct in June 2023, over 24 students, including 12 of White’s own students, reported that she often made them cry and would make negative comments about their grades. As a result of the investigation, White’s contract was not renewed.

Remembering LJ

In the wake of LJ’s passing, his family set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his medical and funeral expenses. The page described LJ as someone who “loved the beach, catching crabs, making TikTok recipes, and was a huge advocate for the homeless.” It went on to say, “He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, and friend. For those of you who knew him, you were the lucky ones. He would light up any room with his infectious smile.”

Ongoing Legal Battle

A representative for the Marion County School Board did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information. Additionally, the family’s lawyers have not responded to requests for comment at this time.

SOURCE