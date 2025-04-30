On the floor of his 13-year-old daughter’s room, a father discovered a 20-year-old naked man. After calling the police, he fired three shots

A disturbing incident took place in Boone County, Kentucky, where a father discovered a naked 20-year-old man in his 13-year-old daughter’s room. The situation quickly escalated into a police investigation, with the suspect facing serious criminal charges, including rape and sodomy. The father, who called the authorities, took immediate action, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Parker Kramer.

Discovery of the Intruder

Around midnight on April 28, the father, who has not been named to protect his daughter’s identity, woke up after hearing strange noises coming from his daughter’s room. Upon investigating, he found a naked man lying on the floor. The father immediately told the intruder that he was calling the police. The situation turned tense when the suspect tried to flee the house.

The Father’s Response

In a panic, the father went downstairs to retrieve his handgun, but by the time he returned, the suspect had already attempted to escape by pushing past him and running out the front door. The father fired three shots, though all were aimed into the ground near the front porch. Fortunately, no one was harmed, but the suspect fled into the night, and the search for him began.

Police Arrive and Start the Investigation

Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene shortly after the father made the emergency call. They quickly began searching the area, but initial efforts to find the suspect were unsuccessful. However, the police were able to locate the suspect’s car nearby, which led them to identify the man as Parker Kramer, a 20-year-old from Louisville.

Drone and Further Investigations

The investigation took a turn when the authorities used a drone to track down Kramer, who had allegedly traveled 90 miles to meet the 13-year-old girl that night. Once in custody, Kramer reportedly made statements that led to further charges. He allegedly confessed to his intentions and actions, resulting in the addition of two counts of rape and one count of sodomy to the burglary charge.

The Charges and Legal Process

Kramer is currently being held in Boone County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. He faces serious charges related to the crime, including second-degree rape and sodomy. The legal proceedings are ongoing, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5. The age of consent in Kentucky is 16, but authorities have not yet clarified whether Kramer was aware that the girl was underage.

This incident highlights the grave dangers of home intrusions and the responsibility of parents to protect their children. The father’s quick actions, along with the timely response of law enforcement, led to the apprehension of the suspect and the filing of serious charges. The legal process will determine the consequences for Kramer, but the traumatic experience for the young girl and her family is undeniable.

