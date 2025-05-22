“Nice!” How deep?’: Police allege that a father boasts that he is “almost done” with his daughter, and family members exchange texts about burying the children they killed in the backyard

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA – A horrifying double-murder case in Georgia is back in court as new evidence reveals disturbing text messages between a father and his family while allegedly burying the bodies of his two deceased children. Elwyn Crocker Sr., a former Walmart Santa Claus, is accused of killing his son Elwyn Jr., 14, in 2016 and his daughter Mary Crocker, also 14, in 2018, with the help of multiple family members.

Disturbing Details Surface in Court

This week’s motion hearings have pulled back the curtain on the gruesome events that took place in Crocker’s home. Prosecutors presented text messages allegedly sent between Crocker and family members, showing how casually they discussed the deaths and burials of the children.

One message from Crocker to his mother-in-law, Kim Wright, read:

“Almost done burying Mary’s.”

Her reply?

“Cool! How deep?”

Another message, sent as Crocker was allegedly burying Mary’s body in the backyard, revealed his concern over being seen:

“There was a car driving by, driving by very slowly. I think it was a cop.”

Two Children, Two Tragic Deaths

Elwyn Jr. went missing in November 2016, and Mary disappeared in October 2018. Shockingly, neither child was ever reported missing. Police only discovered the horrifying truth in December 2018, after a tip led them to the Crocker home in Effingham County, where the bodies were found buried in the backyard.

Medical examiners testified this week that Mary had been severely starved at the time of her death. Her body mass index was just 8.6, far below the healthy range, and her growth measurements were under the 2nd percentile for a child her age.

“Her actual weight was below 1st percentile,” said Dr. Edmond Donaghue, former GBI medical examiner. “I’ve never seen such a low number.”

While Mary’s cause of death was ruled starvation, her brother’s remains were skeletal, making his cause of death undetermined, though his death was also ruled a homicide.

Who’s Involved?

The accused individuals include:

Elwyn Crocker Sr. – father of the victims

– father of the victims Candice Crocker – stepmother to the children (pleaded guilty in 2020)

– stepmother to the children (pleaded guilty in 2020) Kim Wright – grandmother, Candice’s mother

– grandmother, Candice’s mother Roy Anthony Prater – Wright’s boyfriend (pleaded guilty in 2020)

All were charged with felony murder, accused of being directly involved in the abuse and burial of the children.

Defense Pushes Back

During Tuesday’s hearing, defense attorneys argued against allowing graphic crime scene photos in the trial, claiming they would emotionally overwhelm jurors.

“The amount of trauma a jury goes through from seeing these photos is extensive,” said Jerilyn Bell, Crocker Sr.’s defense attorney.

However, prosecutors countered that those concerns could be addressed during the actual trial, not in pretrial motions.

“We are at a point where we need to move forward,” said Prosecutor Matthew Breedon. “This case was indicted in 2019. We’ve had motion hearings for six years.”

A Tragic Story of Systemic Failure

This case has raised serious questions about child welfare. Although the children had been on the radar of Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services, no action was taken to locate them. Their biological mother was reportedly homeless in South Carolina and unaware of their whereabouts.

The third Crocker child, who survived the abusive household, may testify during trial, although the defense is contesting their participation.

This shocking case of child abuse and murder involving family members has captivated Georgia and the nation. With newly revealed text messages, forensic evidence, and emotional courtroom testimony, the trial is expected to bring long-awaited justice for Elwyn Jr. and Mary Crocker.

