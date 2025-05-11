New Hampshire Mother, 26, and Her 3-year-old Son Dead After Apparent Murder-suicide: ‘A Tough Day’

A 26-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son have been found dead in what police believe was a murder-suicide in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Authorities responded to a 911 call early on Friday, May 9, and discovered the bodies of Julia Byrne and her son Blake Byrne in a bedroom of their home.

Details of the Incident

The call to authorities came in around 1 a.m. local time when a resident in the home reported hearing two gunshots. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Julia Byrne and her son Blake with apparent gunshot wounds. Blake was rushed to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Julia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy and Investigation

An autopsy by Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Abigail Alexander revealed that both Julia and Blake died from single gunshot wounds to the head. Authorities have ruled Blake’s death as a homicide, but Julia’s cause of death is still under investigation, with her manner of death pending.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Pembroke Police Chief Gary R. Gaskell have all confirmed that authorities are investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide. No further details about the incident have been released as of now.

Community Reaction

The small town of Pembroke has been shaken by the tragic news. Ryan Demers, a neighbor, told the Concord Monitor that he rarely saw anyone coming or going from the home, and wasn’t familiar with the family. “I don’t know who lived there, and I don’t think I ever saw them come out of the house,” Demers said. “As far as I knew, they pretty much kept to themselves.”

The tragic event has also affected the local schools. Kerri Dean, the school board chair, mentioned that parents began picking up their children after news of the incident spread, and noted that the community was “quite on edge.”

Karen Yeaton, the Select Board Chair, expressed concern and sympathy for the victims’ family. “It’s a tough day here in Pembroke. Very sad,” she said. “The Select Board is very, very concerned about the family of the victims in the shootings. Our deepest condolences go out to those family members.”

Authorities Continue Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and have not released further information about the circumstances leading up to the deaths. Pembroke residents are left grappling with the shock of such a tragic event in their quiet town.

Support for Those in Crisis

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please seek help immediately. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.

