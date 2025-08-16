Mother of Two Shot and Killed While Walking Her Child to the Bus Stop: ‘We Want the Killer Caught ASAP’

A 23-year-old mother of two, identified as Redaja “Juicy” Williams, was tragically killed in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday, August 13, while taking her 7-year-old daughter to the bus stop near Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary School.

Incident Details:

At around 8 a.m., Williams was walking with her daughter to the bus stop when the fatal shooting occurred. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) arrived at the scene, and Williams was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Witness Kendra LaRue recalled the frightening moment, saying, “Every time I close my eyes, I see her, and I hear her breath. I hear her gasping for air.” She described a chaotic scene with children running in different directions after the shooting.

Investigation and Suspect:

Authorities initially questioned a 15-year-old boy as a possible suspect, but he was later released. The teenager was subsequently charged in an unrelated shooting that occurred in the same area on August 7. LMPD continues to investigate and is still searching for the person responsible for Williams’ death.

Williams’ sister, Lavett Knuckles, tragically witnessed the shooting and expressed her heartbreak, saying, “I had to watch my sister lay on that ground and take her last breath. There was nothing I could do about it.” Knuckles also shared that her daughter, who was present at the bus stop, is deeply traumatized by the event.

Family’s Grief:

Williams’ family has been vocal in their grief, urging authorities to find the killer. Williams’ mother, Schreida Simmons, said, “We want the killer caught ASAP.” She described her daughter as “the life of the party,” with family members remembering her for lighting up any room she entered.

Williams’ aunt, Donna Cole, addressed the public during a press conference on Thursday, August 14, calling for action in the community: “Be angry every day. Be proactive in your community. Don’t talk about it. Be about it.” She urged for change, saying that such violence must end.

Support for Witnesses:

The children who witnessed the shooting, including Williams’ daughter, will be offered counseling through Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), the nearby YMCA, and the Office of Violence Prevention. LMPD Chief Paul L. Humphrey acknowledged the lasting impact this tragedy will have on young witnesses, stating that support must continue beyond just formal counseling.

Call for Information:

LMPD is requesting anyone with information related to the shooting to contact their anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or the online anonymous crime tip hotline.

The loss of Redaja “Juicy” Williams has shaken her community, leaving her family and loved ones searching for answers and justice.

SOURCE