Mom who claimed toddler’strangled himself’ in car seat she wasn’t using after discovering him ‘hanging’ from back window receives maximum penalty

Battle Creek, Iowa – A 25-year-old mother, Billie Mosier, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for her role in the strangulation death of her 3-year-old son, Jordan Reed, in 2023. The judge gave her the maximum sentence allowed by law, calling it a clear case of child endangerment that resulted in death.

What Happened to Jordan Reed?

On May 4, 2023, Mosier called 911, reporting that her young son was unconscious and not breathing at their home in Battle Creek. Emergency responders rushed Jordan to Horn Memorial Hospital, and later to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, but he passed away the next day, on May 5.

Initially, Mosier told investigators that Jordan had choked on the chest strap of his car seat, claiming she thought he had fallen asleep during a short drive from Ida Grove to Battle Creek.

The Story Didn’t Match the Evidence

While the medical examiner confirmed Jordan died from strangulation, investigators said his injuries did not match the car seat explanation. A deeper investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Ida County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Medical Examiner found major inconsistencies in Mosier’s account.

In a follow-up interview months later, Mosier changed her story and admitted:

Jordan was not strapped in the car seat

She had allowed him to roam freely in the car

She later found him hanging from the rear driver’s side window

Witnesses and Evidence Tell a Clear Story

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Jordan’s head or upper body hanging out the window while Mosier was driving. Photos and videos recovered from her phone also showed Jordan was often not restrained while riding in the car—a direct violation of Iowa’s child safety laws, which require children under 6 to be properly secured.

Authorities also confirmed that Mosier rarely used the car seat, even though she tried to blame the child’s death on it.

The Judge’s Final Words

Judge Jeffrey A. Neary sentenced Mosier to 50 years in prison, saying it was the maximum punishment possible under Iowa law. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

“This is not a case of a tragic accident,” prosecutors said. “This was a pattern of neglect and endangerment that led to the heartbreaking and preventable death of a young child.”

This tragic case highlights how neglect and repeated unsafe behavior can lead to irreversible loss. Billie Mosier’s lies and lack of responsibility in caring for her child ended with the loss of an innocent life. While justice has now been served, Jordan Reed’s death serves as a warning about the dangers of ignoring child safety laws and failing to protect those who depend on us most.

SOURCE